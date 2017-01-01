Iron Cloud IoT Shootout @ThingsExpo Will Name Best Cloud Platform

|
SYS-CON Events announced today that the 8th International Cloud Expo will
take place June 6-9, 2011, in New York City.
The International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo series is the world's
leading Cloud-focused event and is held three times a year, in New York,
Silicon Valley and in Europe. Over 600 corporate sponsors and 10,000 industry
professionals have participated in Cloud Computing Expo since its inception,
more than all other Cloud-related events put together.
Cloud Computing Expo 2011 East
Call for Papers Deadline November 30, 2010 - SUBMIT YOUR SPEAKING PROPOSAL
TODAY!
The four-day event will offer a rich array of sessions led by exceptional
speakers about the business and technical value of cloud computing with more
than 150 sponsors and exhibitors and over 5,000 estimated delegates from well
over 48 different countries.
Explore Cloud Expo Sponsorship
I am always being told off by i-technologists for quoting Picasso as having
said that computers are useless. But I still love his reasoning? "Because
they can only give you answers."
Picasso, like AJAXWorld Magazine, liked questions. So we thought we would
share with you what some of the world's leading rich Internet application
pioneers are thinking may be the next questions that we need to see answered.
From that readers can themselves infer where AJAX is headed.
What are the top questions to ask next about AJAX?
Eric Miraglia of Yahoo!
1. (From March'08) How do I calculate the ROI of building my RIA on the
iPhone SDK vs using AJAX?
2. How do I assess the performance of my app and decide what to do next to
make it faster?
3. When it comes to accessibility, how do I know what's required of me for
my rich web apps? Beyond what's required, what makes good business se... (more)
If you've been following Sybase's announcements concerning their plans for
future versions of PowerBuilder, you'll know that they are planning for
PowerBuilder 15 to be able to generate a Silverlight application and are
looking at having it generate applications based on HTML5 as well. If you've
been following this column, you'll know I've been arguing that we need
Silverlight generation much sooner than that.
Back in November of 2008[1], I suggested that by the time PowerBuilder 12 was
delivered, Microsoft would have Silverlight 3 out and it would be much more
stable and ubiquitous. PowerBuilder 12 is here, and Microsoft is actually
already on Silverlight 4. According to statowl.com, Silverlight was installed
in 20% of browsers in November of 2008 and is now installed in 56% of
browsers. Riastats.com indicates that Silverlight 4 is installed in 56% of
browsers, an... (more)
It has been some time since PowerBuilder was on top of the world, with human
resource managers constantly on the prowl for developers with PB skills.
With a new and exciting PowerBuilder 9 integrated development environment,
could this be the time for a PowerBuilder renaissance? Sybase threw the doors
open with PowerBuilder 9, and all indications are that they are charging
ahead to make PowerBuilder the first "4GL+" and again the primary tool of
choice for developers everywhere.
Sybase has taken the first step; now all that is left for us to do is
leverage the new features of PowerBuilder 9 and show just how rich and
productive PowerBuilder developers can be. Are you ready? Here are my top
nine reasons for moving to PowerBuilder 9.
#1 - PowerBuilder Native Interface
PowerBuilder Native Interface (PBNI) allows you to write extension libraries
and access them inside Po... (more)
Last month my editorial was about "must-have" improvements in PowerBuilder.
Well, shortly after that piece was written we got a sneak peak at the
enhancements coming in the next version of PowerBuilder.
I can't say I got everything on my list, but some of the coming attractions
are quite interesting.
Strangely enough, the peak came as a result of an ISUG tech cast on the
"compile to ASP.NET" feature that's supposed to be one of the major features
of PowerBuilder 11. That feature is dependent on ASP.NET 2.0, and Microsoft
recently announced a six-month slip in the ASP.NET 2.0 release date. Rather
than delay all of the improvements it's been working on, Sybase has decided
to bring out an interim release called 10.5 in the first quarter of next year
that will have the improvements that are ready. It will only ship 11.0 once
ASP.NET 2.0 has been released and the "compil... (more)
The PowerBuilder Application Server Plugin (PASP) is a new product offering
from Sybase. It's currently in beta as part of the EAServer 6.0 beta;
however, when released it will be distributed as a separate product. The PASP
allows PowerBuilder developers to deploy PowerBuilder components to
third-party application servers (JBoss, WebSphere, WebLogic, etc.), much the
same as they can with EAServer today. This is of particular importance in
companies that have already standardized on a non-EAServer application
server.
Another important feature of the new product is the proxy server. When
PowerBuilder components are deployed to third-party application servers, they
are given an EJB wrapper, the same way that they are wrapped when they're
deployed to EAServer. That wrapper allows other components and other clients
to access the components as if they were EJBs. A PowerB... (more)
Behind every cloud service or cloud-based solution, there are real people...
A robust ecosystem of solutions providers has emerged around cloud computing.
But who are the CEOs & CTOs behind those providers, who are the internal and
external entrepreneurs driving companies involved in the Cloud, who are the
leading engineers, developers, analysts, researchers, marketing
professionals, authors...who, in short, are the people behind the cloud?
This list will be updated weekly between now and November 4-7, 2013, when
13th Cloud Expo | Cloud Expo Silicon Valley opens its doors in the Santa
Clara Convention Center, in the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Here
are some highly prominent "Cloud People" to kick off with...
RANDY BIAS | @randybias
"Randy Bias is visionary. He sees things others don't." [Emphasis added.]
That is how Mårten Mickos puts it, as succinctly as ever.... (more)
The Eclipse Data Tools Platform (DTP) is a new top-level project at
eclipse.org. Originally proposed by Sybase in February 2005, DTP has
attracted strong community support and is currently managed by a committee
comprised of Sybase, IBM and Actuate. It is an open source initiative
designed to provide solutions in the data framework and tooling domains.
Examples of what the DTP plug-in lets you do from inside Eclipse include:
• Connect to a database (or multiple databases)
• View database object trees (tables, views, stored procedures,
etc.)
• Generate data definition language (DDL) from database objects
• Execute DDL commands against a database
• Execute standard query language (SQL) queries against a
database
• View query results in table format
To learn more about DTP, resources can be found at
http://wiki.eclipse.or... (more)
Sybase’s Q4 2008 earnings results, just announced, showed a revenue
increase of 3% to $305.1 million from $295.2 million in the fourth quarter of
2007 and a total revenue for 2008 increase of 10% year over year to $1.13
billion. This makes it its best quarter and year in company history.
Chairman, CEO, and President of Sybase John Chen stated, “We are extremely
proud to deliver our first-ever quarter exceeding $300 million in revenue, as
well as record results for our fifth consecutive quarter and second
consecutive year.
“The market is responding well to our market-leading mobility and analytics
technologies, which has enabled us to gain market share. Sybase's success is
driven by our consistently strong execution, compelling product portfolio,
and long-standing fiscal conservatism,” Chen added.
“Entering 2009, our competitive position and financial foundation are as... (more)
(PBDJ News Desk) - Sybase Chairman and CEO John Chen who appeared on CNBC
Closing Bell on Wednesday said Sybase is providing mobile solutions to SAP.
"Sybase and SAP are both leaders in their respective spaces. We will bring
what consumers are enjoying for years to the enterprise users. The immediate
business opportunity is to bring mobility to the enterprise which is in line
with Cloud Computing," said John Chen.
Sybase chairman and CEO John Chen on CNBC, Wedneasday, March 11, 2009
John Chen who appeard on CNBC with the SAP CEO, emphasized the importance of
their partnership in the enterprise mobile space.
Sybase chairman said the economic slow down did not hurt Sybase yet.
... (more)
PBDJ - PowerBuilder Journal
PowerBuilder 11.5 was released in the third quarter of 2008 and by early 2009
had made its way into many IT development shops. The draw is a significant
set of enhancements that move the development experience closer to the
nirvana anticipated in the PowerBuilder 12.0 release.
PB 12.0 will complete Sybase's initial four-phase long range plan for
PowerBuilder that was laid out in late 2003 (see Figure 1). In the meantime,
PB 11.5 raises the bar in major areas such as application functionality,
database connectivity, newer MS-Windows operating system compliance, more
.NET compatibility, and Federal Desktop Core Configuration compliance.
Once again I was able to join the PowerBuilder beta program for version 11.5,
which let me continue my unbroken participation in every PowerBuilder release
since version 0.8. The nice thing about the beta pro... (more)
