Iron Cloud IoT Shootout @ThingsExpo Will Name Best Cloud Platform

Behind every cloud service or cloud-based solution, there are real people...
A robust ecosystem of solutions providers has emerged around cloud computing.
But who are the CEOs & CTOs behind those providers, who are the internal and
external entrepreneurs driving companies involved in the Cloud, who are the
leading engineers, developers, analysts, researchers, marketing
professionals, authors...who, in short, are the people behind the cloud?
This list will be updated weekly between now and November 4-7, 2013, when
13th Cloud Expo | Cloud Expo Silicon Valley opens its doors in the Santa
Clara Convention Center, in the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Here
are some highly prominent "Cloud People" to kick off with...
RANDY BIAS | @randybias
"Randy Bias is visionary. He sees things others don't." [Emphasis added.]
That is how Mårten Mickos puts it, as succinctly as ever.... (more)
SYS-CON Media announced today that the Website showcasing one of its most
distinguished titles, PowerBuilder Developer's Journal (PBDJ), founded in
1994 and now now in its sixteenth consecutive year of publication, has been
stunningly re-designed and re-launched at PBDJ 2009 - where under the
technical-savvy leadership of longtime Editor Bruce Armstrong, PBDJ continues
to publish in-depth perspectives, technical features, industry columns, book
reviews and excerpts, all written by thought leaders in the worldwide
PowerBuilder community.
Distinguished contributions over the years have included an article by
Sybase's own Dr Raj Nathan, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
of Worldwide Marketing and Business Solutions Operations, and a very popular
interview with Sybase Chairman, CEO and President, John S. Chen. (The full
Chen interview can also be viewed ... (more)
SYS-CON Events announced today that the 8th International Cloud Expo will
take place June 6-9, 2011, in New York City.
The International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo series is the world's
leading Cloud-focused event and is held three times a year, in New York,
Silicon Valley and in Europe. Over 600 corporate sponsors and 10,000 industry
professionals have participated in Cloud Computing Expo since its inception,
more than all other Cloud-related events put together.
Cloud Computing Expo 2011 East
Call for Papers Deadline November 30, 2010 - SUBMIT YOUR SPEAKING PROPOSAL
TODAY!
The four-day event will offer a rich array of sessions led by exceptional
speakers about the business and technical value of cloud computing with more
than 150 sponsors and exhibitors and over 5,000 estimated delegates from well
over 48 different countries.
Explore Cloud Expo Sponsorship &... (more)
The DropDownDataWindow (DDDW) edit style is one of PowerBuilder's outstanding
features. Yes, I know there are a lot of new and exciting capabilities in the
upcoming release of PowerBuilder, but in this article I'll try to solve some
of the current problems with the existing features that are popping up in
nearly every project I've seen.
Here I'll focus on DropDownDataWindows, including:
How to get started with DDDWs Filtering DDDWs without losing the display
value in other rows Catching the collapsing of a DDDW Trapping the cursor
keys in a DDDW Autocomplete DDDW values
Getting Started
The basics are well covered in the PowerBuilder User's Manual, but if you
still have problems defining them look at Figure 1. Click on the column you
want and its edit style (yes, click on edit on the properties) as DDDW
(choose DropDownDW as Style Type).
Next, choose your DataWindow, ... (more)
In light of the release of PowerBuilder 9.0, PowerBuilder Developer's Journal
had the opportunity to pose a number of questions to Dr. Raj Nathan, SVP and
GM of Sybase's Enterprise Solutions Division, about PowerBuilder and where
it's headed.
Q: Sybase has put increasing effort behind PowerBuilder recently. What is the
importance of PB to the company?
A: PowerBuilder is Sybase's flagship application development environment and
is extremely important to the company. We are continuing to put more and more
resources and energy behind PowerBuilder as we move forward with its
development. The continuing evolution of J2EE, the emergence of .NET, and the
growing demands of the mobile market mean that we must, and want to, devote a
lot of effort toward developing and marketing PowerBuilder.
Q: In the fast-moving world of application development, where is PB
positioned?
A: P... (more)
Since I'm in the middle of moving to a new city and need to get organized, I
thought I'd roll a little application using SQL Anywhere, PowerBuilder, and
Amazon Web Services to help organize my media collection. In doing so, I'm
going to check out some cool features in SQL Anywhere, in particular,
consuming Web Services.
Calling Web Services out of your favorite development tool is nothing new.
But who knew you could call them out of your favorite database? This opens up
a whole world of programming fun. You might be wondering why you'd want to do
this. Aside from the obvious - you'd like to access pre-canned code over the
Internet - there's a clear advantage to storing your business logic
server-side. With that said, let's get started.
To complete this project, you'll need a few things:
- SQL Anywhere 10.0.1 or higher. This is a free developer edition:
http://esho... (more)
Sybase’s Q4 2008 earnings results, just announced, showed a revenue
increase of 3% to $305.1 million from $295.2 million in the fourth quarter of
2007 and a total revenue for 2008 increase of 10% year over year to $1.13
billion. This makes it its best quarter and year in company history.
Chairman, CEO, and President of Sybase John Chen stated, “We are extremely
proud to deliver our first-ever quarter exceeding $300 million in revenue, as
well as record results for our fifth consecutive quarter and second
consecutive year.
“The market is responding well to our market-leading mobility and analytics
technologies, which has enabled us to gain market share. Sybase's success is
driven by our consistently strong execution, compelling product portfolio,
and long-standing fiscal conservatism,” Chen added.
“Entering 2009, our competitive position and financial foundation are as... (more)
For latest iPhone, Mobility & Sybase articles check out
http://ianthain.ulitzer.com and at Twitter @ithain
As one of the Sybase Tools Technical Evangelist, Ian regularly addresses
technical audiences all over the world and his sessions are always very well
attended. He also writes education classes, whitepapers, demos and articles
for various Sybase products and publishes regularly in Journals such as
SYS-CON's PBDJ and International Developer Magazine. He is also the Sybase
Unwired Platform & PocketBuilder Evangelist and works closely with the team
in Dublin, CA and Concord, MA on new features and demonstrations for the
products. He is also Tech Chair of iPhone Development Summit 2009 - New York
(June) and San Francisco (September). In his customer-facing Evangelist role,
Ian is very involved with the design, production and testing of Enterprise
class Unwired Solu... (more)
Surgient Session at Cloud Expo
Surgient added to its existing suite of recognized innovations with a newly
granted patent on the, “Creation and Management of Federated Virtual Server
Clouds.” Additionally, three separate organizations honored Surgient for
being among the fastest growing and most successful technology companies.
Surgient has long been a leader in providing infrastructure-as-a-service
(IaaS) through its purpose-built, seventh-generation cloud automation
platform.
Everyone wants to lower their capital expenditures and increase operational
efficiency - it's a sign of the times. The economy of the past 12 - 18 months
has forced all organizations to do more with less and become more efficient.
While everyone can identify with the request to do more with less, they can
also identify with the overwhelming need to deliver quality.
The need to deliver qualit... (more)
PowerBuilder Session at Cloud Expo
Doing more with less is a familiar refrain for IT professionals, and today's
challenging business environment has only increased the pressure on managers
to achieve efficiencies, maximize performance and improve responsiveness of
the data center. More and more frequently, IT is turning to virtualization to
accomplish its mission-critical goals.
The hot new trend in cloud computing is a natural extension of this drive
toward virtualization. In the case of the public cloud, IT can add processing
power and infrastructure as needed, and in the case of the private cloud, IT
can improve the utilization of existing infrastructure. In other words, cloud
computing platforms offer IT the opportunity to increase efficiencies and
become more agile, transforming the data center into an environment that
delivers greater benefits to end-users.
... (more)
http://twitter.com/fuatkircaali
At SYS-CON Media we see our inventories are filling up to 100% capacity for
the months of November, December, and January, and we are seeing
better-than-normal RFP activity for the first quarter of 2010.
When I say this, I am comparing the current insertion order activity to the
same period last year. We will be closing 2009 roughly 32% below 2008 in
revenues (far better than any other tech media company), which forced us to
reduce our expenses for the same period by around 40%. Last fall, while the
world was falling apart, we were preparing for a 40%-45% drop in advertising
revenues for 2009. We did better than our worst projections.
Cloud Computing Expo Photo Album
Cloud Computing Expo 2010 East to Attract More Than 5,000 Delegates in New
York City
5th International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo: Call for Papers Is Open
When we... (more)
