Iron Cloud IoT Shootout @ThingsExpo Will Name Best Cloud Platform

|
|
|
Top Stories
SOA in the Cloud
It's Thursday morning, you're the CEO of a large, publicly traded company,
and you just called your executives into the conference room for the exciting
news. The board of directors has approved the acquisition of a key
competitor, and you're looking for a call-to-action to get everyone planning
for the next steps.
You talk to the sales executives about the integration of both sales forces
in three months time, and they are excited about the new prospects. You talk
to the HR director who is ready to address the change they need to make in
two months. You speak to the buildings and maintenance director who can have
everyone moved that needs to be moved in three months. Your heart is filled
with pride.
However, when you ask the CIO about changing the core business processes to
drive the combined companies, the response is much less enthusiastic. "Not... (more)
Click Here to Save $800 at Cloud Expo New York !
Cloud Expo, Inc. announced on Thursday that Cloud Expo 2011 New York, the 8th
International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo, will take place June 6-9,
2011, at the Javits Center in New York City.
Cloud Expo - International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo series is the
world’s leading Cloud-focused event and is held in New York, Silicon
Valley, Prague, Tokyo, and Hong-Kong.
Over 900 corporate sponsors and more than 65,000 industry professionals have
participated in Cloud Expo since its inception, tenfold more than all other
Cloud-related events put together.
Click Here to Save $800 at Cloud Expo New York !
"Cloud Expo was announced on February 24, 2007, the day the term ‘cloud
computing' was coined," said Fuat Kircaali, Chairman and Founder of Cloud
Expo, Inc. "Cloud has become synonymous with ‘computing' and ‘soft... (more)
I am always being told off by i-technologists for quoting Picasso as having
said that computers are useless. But I still love his reasoning? "Because
they can only give you answers."
Picasso, like AJAXWorld Magazine, liked questions. So we thought we would
share with you what some of the world's leading rich Internet application
pioneers are thinking may be the next questions that we need to see answered.
From that readers can themselves infer where AJAX is headed.
What are the top questions to ask next about AJAX?
Eric Miraglia of Yahoo!
1. (From March'08) How do I calculate the ROI of building my RIA on the
iPhone SDK vs using AJAX?
2. How do I assess the performance of my app and decide what to do next to
make it faster?
3. When it comes to accessibility, how do I know what's required of me for
my rich web apps? Beyond what's required, what makes good business se... (more)
The Eclipse Data Tools Platform (DTP) is a new top-level project at
eclipse.org. Originally proposed by Sybase in February 2005, DTP has
attracted strong community support and is currently managed by a committee
comprised of Sybase, IBM and Actuate. It is an open source initiative
designed to provide solutions in the data framework and tooling domains.
Examples of what the DTP plug-in lets you do from inside Eclipse include:
• Connect to a database (or multiple databases)
• View database object trees (tables, views, stored procedures,
etc.)
• Generate data definition language (DDL) from database objects
• Execute DDL commands against a database
• Execute standard query language (SQL) queries against a
database
• View query results in table format
To learn more about DTP, resources can be found at
http://wiki.eclipse.or... (more)
The DropDownDataWindow (DDDW) edit style is one of PowerBuilder's outstanding
features. Yes, I know there are a lot of new and exciting capabilities in the
upcoming release of PowerBuilder, but in this article I'll try to solve some
of the current problems with the existing features that are popping up in
nearly every project I've seen.
Here I'll focus on DropDownDataWindows, including:
How to get started with DDDWs Filtering DDDWs without losing the display
value in other rows Catching the collapsing of a DDDW Trapping the cursor
keys in a DDDW Autocomplete DDDW values
Getting Started
The basics are well covered in the PowerBuilder User's Manual, but if you
still have problems defining them look at Figure 1. Click on the column you
want and its edit style (yes, click on edit on the properties) as DDDW
(choose DropDownDW as Style Type).
Next, choose your DataWindow, ... (more)
I have been asked many times by various clients, students, and the IT curious
about PowerBuilder: When did Sybase develop the product and how did it
evolve? I keep telling this story and answering e-mails on the subject. I am
now to the point where I have decided that I should have PBDJ formally
publish this story for posterity. This story is solely from my own personal
perspective and I'm sure that I may have a somewhat distorted view of time
and space (which keeps getting worse at my age). But anyway, here is a
perspective of how life (as a DataWindow) began.
Episode I - The Phantom Product
In a galaxy, far, far away... before Sybase... PowerBuilder was developed as
a prototype by Cullinet Database Systems of Boston. Cullinet was the
developer of the IDMS DBMS and ADS-Online (Application Development System).
IDMS was originally developed by BF Goodrich, the tire co... (more)
http://twitter.com/fuatkircaali
At SYS-CON Media we see our inventories are filling up to 100% capacity for
the months of November, December, and January, and we are seeing
better-than-normal RFP activity for the first quarter of 2010.
When I say this, I am comparing the current insertion order activity to the
same period last year. We will be closing 2009 roughly 32% below 2008 in
revenues (far better than any other tech media company), which forced us to
reduce our expenses for the same period by around 40%. Last fall, while the
world was falling apart, we were preparing for a 40%-45% drop in advertising
revenues for 2009. We did better than our worst projections.
Cloud Computing Expo Photo Album
Cloud Computing Expo 2010 East to Attract More Than 5,000 Delegates in New
York City
5th International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo: Call for Papers Is Open
When we... (more)
Watch Mobile Expert Video Series
Click Here! I have spent the last week reviewing articles that I wrote on
mobile strategies in 2011, and compiling a Best of 2011 list. Some of my
articles, upon further review, are not worth reading at all, but some are
even worth reading again! So just in case you successfully avoided reading
them the first time, here they are again for your review and comment.
Before you get started, remember to follow me on Twitter @krbenedict.
The Best of Mobile Enterprise Strategies 2011:
Mobile Strategies and Situational Awareness Enterprise Mobility - A Business
or IT Strategy? Mobile Strategies, PIOs, Optimized Intersections and Patterns
of Life, Part 1 Mobile Strategies, PIOs, Optimized Intersections and Patterns
of Life, Part 2 How Long is too Long for Mobile App Development? Conjecture,
Enterprise Mobility and Mobile Strategies Enterprise ... (more)
Cloud Expo, Inc. has announced the first annual "Iron Cloud IoT Shootout" to
be held on November 6, 2014, at Cloud Expo Silicon Valley at Santa Clara
Convention Center in California. The "Iron Cloud IoT Shootout" will be a live
competition among all the key Cloud Computing platforms, and will be held on
Day 3 of the show, Thursday, November 6, at the Santa Clara Convention
Center.
So far five platforms - Amazon AWS, Google GCE, Microsoft Azure, IBM
SoftLayer, and Rackspace - have been named as part of the live competition.
The "Iron Cloud IoT Shootout" will feature teams representing each platform.
Team members may or may not be employees of the companies that represent the
competing platforms. Each team will create an IoT app or service and be
judged by everyone in attendance.
The specific time, location, and detailed rules of the live competition will
be announc... (more)
This month I'll show you how to prepare a completed PowerBuilder application
for deployment to users. PowerBuilder lets you develop and deploy
applications for many application architectures. This month (and next) I'll
try to help you make decisions about creating an executable and packaging an
application for deployment in a client/server architecture.
Creating an executable is a matter of packaging the various pieces it needs
in an appropriate manner. To get the kind of executable you want, you need to
know how to choose the right pieces and the correct way of packaging them.
Once you know how to do this, you can use the packaging tools provided by
PowerBuilder to do the job. The following topics will be covered: Project
compiler basics What can go in the deployment runtime libraries Project
Compiler Basics
When you plan on building an executable file, one of the f... (more)
Many of us started playing around with Java several years ago, fighting our
way through CLASSPATH variables, packages, and javac.exe, and ended up with
our first "Hello World" or file read/write/close application. What did we use
to write our first small application and classes? Notepad or another of our
favorite text editors. Do you know what? We were happy. We didn't need to
learn another IDE and we produced some small Java tools in a reasonable time.
However, Java grew very, very fast. Suddenly there was Swing and EJBs and,
wow, wait, there was a complete specification on how to write server-side
code: J2EE. What did we still use for our development? Yes, I think you used
the same thing I did: Notepad. This didn't mean we weren't looking around for
a good Java IDE - but, no, there wasn't one that satisfied all our needs.
Especially when you come from the PowerBuil... (more)
Latest PowerBuilder News
By Elizabeth White
SAP AG on Wednesday announced new capabilities for the SAP Business ByDesign® solution, reaffirming its commitment to provide independent companies and subsidiaries worldwide a flexible, cost-effective mid-market cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite. The updates leverage SAP ...
By Christophe Dufourmantelle
Tuesday night, SAP confirmed that they will be presenting the official PB Roadmap during the PB World Tour in Europe. After months of speculation, confirmation arrived that SAP will officially support PowerBuilder, and that a new version will be released containing additional features....
By Jeremy Geelan
Behind every cloud service or cloud-based solution, there are real people...
A robust ecosystem of solutions providers has emerged around cloud computing. But who are the CEOs & CTOs behind those providers, who are the internal and external entrepreneurs driving companies involved i...
By Maureen O'Gara
Jim Hagemann Snabe, whose contract was supposed to run through 2017, has apparently tired of his half of SAP’s CEO job and will be stepping down next May leaving the post solely to Bill McDermott, a 51-year-old American.
The plan then is for the 47-year-old Dane, who’s been responsib...
By Elizabeth White
Nowadays IT has the challenge to keep the core business systems running smoothly, bringing in as little disruption as possible while at the same time meeting the constantly growing LoB demands for new features and improved ways to access data. To make it harder – with the growth of mob...
By Tad Anderson
This book is both board and deep. Meaning it covers a ton of topics and goes in-depth on all of them. This book is great for the beginner, but also has a lot of advanced material.
After a nice introduction that explains the structure of the book the author starts off Part 1 covering t...
Best Recent Articles on Cloud Computing & Big Data Topics
By Esmeralda Swartz
As we enter a new year, it is time to look back over the past year and resolve to improve upon it. In 2014, we will see more service providers resolve to add more personalization in enterprise technology. Below are seven predictions about what will drive this trend toward personalization.
Reads: 9,003
By Andi Mann
IT organizations face a growing demand for faster innovation and new applications to support emerging opportunities in social, mobile, growth markets, Big Data analytics, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and more. This is great news because it shows that IT continues to be a key stakeholder in delivering business service innovation. However, it also means that IT must deliver new innovation despite flat budgets, while maintaining existing services that grow more complex every day.
Reads: 14,127
By Elizabeth White
Cloud computing is transforming the way businesses think about and leverage technology. As a result, the general understanding of cloud computing has come a long way in a short time. However, there are still many misconceptions about what cloud computing is and what it can do for businesses that adopt this game-changing computing model. In this exclusive Q&A with Cloud Expo Conference Chair Jeremy Geelan, Rex Wang, Vice President of Product Marketing at Oracle, discusses and dispels some of the common myths about cloud computing that still exist today.
Reads: 19,485
By Elizabeth White
Despite the economy, cloud computing is doing well. Gartner estimates the cloud market will double by 2016 to $206 billion. The time for dabbling in the cloud is over!
The 14th International Cloud Expo, co-located with 5th International Big Data Expo and 3rd International SDN Expo, to be held June 10-12, 2014, at the Javits Center in New York City, N.Y. announces that its Call for Papers is now open. Topics include all aspects of providing or using massively scalable IT-related capabilities as a service using Internet technologies (see suggested topics below).
Cloud computing helps IT cut infrastructure costs while adding new features and services to grow core businesses. Clouds can help grow margins as costs are cut back but service offerings are expanded.
Help plant your flag in the fast-expanding business opportunity that is The Cloud, Big Data and Software-Defined Networking: submit your speaking proposal today!
Reads: 10,502
By Jim Kaskade
What do you get when you combine Big Data technologies….like Pig and Hive? A flying pig?
No, you get a “Logical Data Warehouse.”
In 2012, Infochimps (now CSC) leveraged its early use of stream processing, NoSQLs, and Hadoop to create a design pattern which combined real-time, ad-hoc, and batch analytics. This concept of combining the best-in-breed Big Data technologies will continue to advance across the industry until the entire legacy (and proprietary) data infrastructure stack will be replaced with a new (and open) one.
Reads: 21,853
By Gene Dragotta and Sachin Agarwal
While unprecedented technological advances have been made in healthcare in areas such as genomics, digital imaging and Health Information Systems, access to this information has been not been easy for both the healthcare provider and the patient themselves. Regulatory compliance and controls, information lock-in in proprietary Electronic Health Record systems and security concerns have made it difficult to share data across health care providers.
Reads: 15,388
By Liz McMillan
Cloud Expo, Inc. has announced today that Vanessa Alvarez has been named conference chair of Cloud Expo® 2014.
14th International Cloud Expo will take place on June 10-12, 2014, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, and 15th International Cloud Expo® will take place on November 4-6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
By Elizabeth White
12th International Cloud Expo, held on June 10–13, 2013 at the Javits Center in New York City, featured four content-packed days with a rich array of sessions about the business and technical value of cloud computing led by exceptional speakers from every sector of the cloud computing ecosystem.
The Cloud Expo series is the fastest-growing Enterprise IT event in the past 10 years, devoted to every aspect of delivering massively scalable enterprise IT as a service.
Reads: 15,532
By Liz McMillan
Ulitzer.com announced "the World's 30 most influential Cloud bloggers," who collectively generated more than 24 million Ulitzer page views. Ulitzer's annual "most influential Cloud bloggers" list was announced at Cloud Expo, which drew more delegates than all other Cloud-related events put together worldwide. "The world's 50 most influential Cloud bloggers 2010" list will be announced at the Cloud Expo 2010 East, which will take place April 19-21, 2010, at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center, in New York City, with more than 5,000 expected to attend.
Reads: 17,242
By Howard Brown
It's a simple fact that the better sales reps understand their prospects' intentions, preferences and pain points during calls, the more business they'll close. Each day, as your prospects interact with websites and social media platforms, their behavioral data profile is expanding. It's now possible to gain unprecedented insight into prospects' content preferences, product needs and budget. We hear a lot about how valuable Big Data is to sales and marketing teams. But data itself is only valuable when it's part of a bigger story, made visible in the right context.
Reads: 8,906
By Elizabeth White
Cloud Expo, Inc. has announced today that Larry Carvalho has been named Tech Chair of Cloud Expo® 2014.
14th International Cloud Expo will take place on June 10-12, 2014, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, and 15th International Cloud Expo® will take place on November 4-6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Reads: 17,009
By Sal Visca
Everyone talks about a cloud-first or mobile-first strategy. It's the trend du jour, and for good reason as these innovative technologies have revolutionized an industry and made savvy companies a lot of money. But consider for a minute what's emerging with the Age of Context and the Internet of Things. Devices, interfaces, everyday objects are becoming endowed with computing smarts. This is creating an unprecedented focus on the Application Programming Interface (API) as developers seek to connect these devices and interfaces to create new supporting services and hybrids. I call this trend the move toward an API-first business model and strategy.
Reads: 8,189
By Karl Van den Bergh
We live in a world that requires us to compete on our differential use of time and information, yet only a fraction of information workers today have access to the analytical capabilities they need to make better decisions. Now, with the advent of a new generation of embedded business intelligence (BI) platforms, cloud developers are disrupting the world of analytics. They are using these new BI platforms to inject more intelligence into the applications business people use every day. As a result, data-driven decision-making is finally on track to become the rule, not the exception.
Reads: 6,729
|
|