Iron Cloud IoT Shootout @ThingsExpo Will Name Best Cloud Platform

@CloudExpo Blogs [slides] Low-Code No-Code App Platforms By Pat Romanski You have great SaaS business app ideas. You want to turn your idea quickly into a functional and engaging proof of concept. You need to be able to modify it to meet customers' needs, and you need to deliver a complete and secure SaaS application. How could you achieve all the above and yet avoid unforeseen IT requirements that add unnecessary cost and complexity? You also want your app to be responsive in any device at any time. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Allen, General Manager of the Progress Corticon and Rollbase businesses, discussed and provided a deep understanding of the l... Jan. 9, 2017 05:45 PM EST Reads: 2,874 Cloud APM: It's the Economics, Stupid By Aruna Ravichandran As the race for the presidency heats up, IT leaders would do well to recall the famous catchphrase from Bill Clinton's successful 1992 campaign against George H. W. Bush: "It's the economy, stupid." That catchphrase is important, because IT economics are important. Especially when it comes to cloud. Application performance management (APM) for the cloud may turn out to be as much about those economics as it is about customer experience. Jan. 9, 2017 05:30 PM EST Reads: 3,950 Preventative Maintenance Software By Daniel Moscovitch The best problem solver avoids being reactive. Instead, the goal is to remain proactive and ahead of a potential problem. This is where preventative maintenance software plays a substantial role. The primary benefit is being able to nip a problem in the bud as the saying goes. Instead of letting a problem fester and simmer, it's better to get rid of it early. This is possible with a preventative solution, which can spot what is going on and alerts the owner. Many problems are okay until things fall apart and the system fails. Instead of letting this happen, it's better to focus on the right p... Jan. 9, 2017 05:30 PM EST Reads: 840 [slides] Science Behind Big Data and IoT By Elizabeth White Big Data engines are powering a lot of service businesses right now. Data is collected from users from wearable technologies, web behaviors, purchase behavior as well as several arbitrary data points we'd never think of. The demand for faster and bigger engines to crunch and serve up the data to services is growing exponentially. You see a LOT of correlation between "Cloud" and "Big Data" but on Big Data and "Hybrid," where hybrid hosting is the sanest approach to the Big Data Infrastructure problem. Jan. 9, 2017 04:45 PM EST Reads: 4,557 Obstacles to Analytics Success By ManageEngine IT Matters For those of us in IT management, analytics is a familiar topic with a familiar value proposition. But for many organizations, success with IT analytics is less familiar. Why do so many fail in their adoption attempts? And how can you avoid failure and embrace success? As we'll see below, the problems usually boil down to products, people and processes. Jan. 9, 2017 04:00 PM EST Reads: 742 Digital Crossfire in the App Economy By Aruna Ravichandran Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire. From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or – even worse – being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer's well-being. Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency. What's a brand owner to do? Jan. 9, 2017 03:45 PM EST Reads: 2,300 How to Sponsor and Exhibit at @ThingsExpo New York By Carmen Gonzalez With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterp... Jan. 9, 2017 03:30 PM EST Reads: 3,249 Our Top @CloudExpo Sponsor Since 2008 By Carmen Gonzalez @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago. In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video. Jan. 9, 2017 03:15 PM EST Reads: 2,827 Big Data and ML Ease the Travel Experience By Dana Gardner Online travel and events pioneer lastminute.com leverages Big Data analytics with speed at scale to provide business advantages to online travel services. We'll explore how lastminute.com manages massive volumes of data to support cutting-edge machine-learning algorithms to allow for speed and automation in the rapidly evolving global online travel research and bookings business. Jan. 9, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 383 Digital Technologies for the Greater Good By Kevin Benedict Adam Smith wrote about rational self-interest, which posits we work together for the greater good when it benefits ourselves. Does this concept translate to robots, automation and employment? I think it does. I believe most of us would agree that replacing large numbers of humans with machines that result in wide scale unemployment and suffering is not in our rational self-interest. Having massive numbers of jobs terminated by the Terminator does not result in a safer, healthier civilization or vibrant economy; therefore, it is not in our best interest.. Jan. 9, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 959 Digital Transformation in the Banking Industry By AppDynamics Blog Like other industries did before it, retail banking is riding a bucking bronco of digital transformation. While customer satisfaction levels drop and government rules and regulations continue to expand, retail banking seeks new ways to adapt to the massive changes in how consumers interact and use financial products and services. However, unlike other industries such as book publishing that have been rocked by the tsunami of digital changes in the marketplace, companies in the banking sector also have to comply with extensive regulations intended to protect consumers. In confronting this new ... Jan. 9, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 792 Blockchain Identity By Cloud Best Practices Network As good Venn diagrams always show it's the intersection areas that offer the sweet spot for trends and markets, and an especially potent one is the intersection of Cloud computing, with the blockchain and also digital identity, particularly when considered within contexts such as Digital Democracy. Given the diversity of each field alone there are multiple perspectives to this, more the start of a conversation rather than a definitive design. Jan. 9, 2017 02:30 PM EST Reads: 792 Is Blockchain Disruptive Technology? By Si Chen Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures has been talking a lot about the blockchain recently, so I decided to learn more about it. I read the Marketing the Blockchain e-book, watched The Grand Vision of a Crypto-Tech Economy video and the video keynote of Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne at the Bitcoin 2014 conference, and did some more research on my own. While far from an expert, I do see some interesting similarities to the adoption of open source software. Jan. 9, 2017 11:15 AM EST Reads: 1,076 Digital Transformation Predictions By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Jan. 9, 2017 11:15 AM EST Reads: 1,506 Cloud & Object Storage Are in Your Future By Greg Schulz IMHO there is no doubt that cloud and object storage are in your future, what are some questions? Granted, what type of cloud and object storage or service along with for work or entertainment are some questions. Likewise, what are your cloud and object storage concerns (assuming you already have heard the benefits)? Some other questions include when, where for different applications workload needs, as well as how and with what among others. Keep in mind that there are many aspects to cloud storage and they are not all object, likewise, there are many facets to object storage. I read the Marketing the Blockchain e-book, watched The Grand Vision of a Crypto-Tech Economy video and the video keynote of Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne at the Bitcoin 2014 conference, and did some more research on my own. While far from an expert, I do see some interesting similarities to the adoption of open source software. Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures has been talking a lot about the blockchain recently, so I decided to learn more about it. I read the Marketing the Blockchain e-book, watched The Grand Vision of a Crypto-Tech Economy video and the video keynote of Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne at the Bitcoin 2014 conference, and did some more research on my own. While far from an expert, I do see some interesting similarities to the adoption of open source software. Jan. 9, 2017 11:15 AM EST Reads: 1,076 Digital Transformation Predictions By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Jan. 9, 2017 11:15 AM EST Reads: 1,506 Cloud & Object Storage Are in Your Future By Greg Schulz IMHO there is no doubt that cloud and object storage are in your future, what are some questions? Granted, what type of cloud and object storage or service along with for work or entertainment are some questions. Likewise, what are your cloud and object storage concerns (assuming you already have heard the benefits)? Some other questions include when, where for different applications workload needs, as well as how and with what among others. Keep in mind that there are many aspects to cloud storage and they are not all object, likewise, there are many facets to object storage. IMHO there is no doubt that cloud and object storage are in your future, what are some questions? Granted, what type of cloud and object storage or service along with for work or entertainment are some questions. Likewise, what are your cloud and object storage concerns (assuming you already have heard the benefits)? Some other questions include when, where for different applications workload needs, as well as how and with what among others. Keep in mind that there are many aspects to cloud storage and they are not all object, likewise, there are many facets to object storage. Jan. 9, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 860



